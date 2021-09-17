What Happened at the End of Season 3 of ‘Sex Education’?

Sex Education season 3 is now available on Netflix, and viewers are already wondering if the program will be renewed after its cliffhanger finale.

There’s a lot to unpack from Season 3’s finale, from Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) pregnancy to Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) and Otis’ fates (Asa Butterfield). Not to mention that Headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) has left Moordale and the school has been sold to developers, which means that the pupils will have to find a new school to finish their education. If Season 4 is approved, all of these should make for an exciting season.

The majority of the key characters’ narratives were practically wrapped up in Sex Education’s finale. In the conclusion, there were two big cliffhangers: one involving Jean Milburn and the other involving Otis and Maeve.

In the penultimate episode of Sex Education, Jean went into early labor, but tragically, she hemorrhaged shortly after giving birth to her daughter Joy. The finale began with Otis, Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Ola (Patricia Allison), and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) waiting for news on Jean’s condition in the hospital, with Otis fearing the worst.

In a sequence of heartfelt scenes, Otis sobbed to his best buddy Eric about the dispute he and Jean had days before over her string of unsuccessful romances. He revealed to Eric at a lovely moment that he wished he had told her everything about Maeve. Otis broke down again after meeting his younger sister when Eric’s kit-kat got stuck in the vending machine. If there was one bright spot in this situation, it was Eric and Otis’ strong bond, with their friendship giving Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) and Maeve a run for their money.

Jean survived the surgery, but after coming down from her anesthetic high (during which she declared herself King), she learned the results of the paternity test she and Jakob had taken.

Unfortunately, the paternity test results were not released, and Jean’s reaction was difficult to read. It wasn’t quite joy, and the term “Oh S***” didn’t set well with me. Is Jakob the father of her child? We certainly hope so.

