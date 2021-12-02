What Happened at the End of Season 1 of ‘Gossip Girl’? The Showrunner Dissects the Finale.

Fans of the Gossip Girl revival will be disappointed to learn that the final three episodes of the season, including the much anticipated finale, are now available on HBO Max.

Our beloved Constance Billard students have spent the latter half of the season celebrating (if you can call it that) Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas together. Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock), JC (Jordan Alexander), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Obie (Eli Brown), Zoya (Whitney Peak), Luna (Zión Moreno), and Monet (Savannah Smith) are spending New Year’s at Aki’s father’s estate in Hudson, if you haven’t already guessed (because why not).

The climax starts with the Upper East Side kids responding badly to #tipgate. In an attempt to make the world safe from kids again, Gossip Girl (A.K.A Kate Keller) made a spreadsheet public at the end of Episode 11, detailing all of the tips she had ever gotten, as well as when and who sent them in.

While “world war teen” erupts on the streets, Max, Aki, JC, Audrey, Obie, Zoya, Luna, and Monet appear unfazed by Gossip Girl’s outburst, with JC, Luna, and Monet in particular looking forward to starting their own drama.

With the help of Showrunner Joshua Safran, who broke down the season finale exclusively to The Washington Newsday, here’s a comprehensive summary of what happened in the Gossip Girl finale.

Recap of the Gossip Girl Finale: Julien Takes The Crown

Julien has been striving to get back on top since the beginning of time, and Luna and Monet eventually persuade her that the only way to do so is to enlist the help of her ex-boyfriend Obie. Luna and Monet persuade JC that Obie is the love of her life and that she should stop at nothing to reclaim him as they ready for their annual trip to Hudson.

We all know that Obie is JC’s true love, but things have (one again) shifted on Obie’s end. When Obie deleted Julian’s texts after being rejected in the penultimate episode, we knew something was amiss in his world.

To make matters worse, JC shows up at Obie’s apartment with a bottle of champagne to toast the New Year. This is a condensed version of the information.