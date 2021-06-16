What Happened at the End of ‘iCarly’: What Happened at the End of the Original Series?

iCarly was a Nickelodeon show that ran from 2007 until 2012. In December 2020, Paramount+ announced that iCarly would be revived, with Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainer reprising their roles.

The revival is set in the current day, and fans are counting down the seconds until they find out where the iCarly gang is now after the show’s 2012 cliffhanger conclusion.

What occurs at the conclusion of the first season of ‘iCarly’?

At the conclusion of the first season of iCarly, fans received everything they wanted and more.

Fans watched as Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) danced around their love for six seasons. Creddie lovers got a small taste of closure in the finale, named iCarly.

After Freddie rescued Carly’s life in the 2010 episode iSavedYourLife, Carly and Freddie dated for a short time.

Carly and Freddie, on the other hand, called it quits after Freddie realized Carly only loved him because he saved her life.

He informed his childhood crush bravely that he only wanted to be with her if their love for one other were true.

In a shocking turn of events, Freddie and Carly’s best friend Sam (Jennette McCurdy) started dating, resulting in an intriguing love triangle among the close friends.

Since then, fans have wondered whether Freddie loved Carly or Sam, a mystery that will hopefully be resolved in the revival.

Freddie and Carly famously exchanged a kiss that fans had been waiting six years for when iCarly ended in November 2012.

Carly, Sam, and Freddie kissed after hosting one last iCarly program and packing up the studio.

However, the future of their relationship was left up in the air as Carly decided to leave Freddie and her life behind in the U.S. and moved to Italy to live with her father.

The offer to move to Italy had never been on the table before Carly realized how much she missed being around her dad.

Things have also become a little complicated as Freddie appeared in the iCarly spin-off Sam & Cat, which saw Sam and Freddie reunite and confess they still had feelings for one another.

Additionally, ahead of the news of the iCarly reboot, the official Nickelodeon YouTube channel posted Sam and Freddie’s Relationship. This is a brief summary.