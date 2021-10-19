What Gal Gadot Had to Say About Working with Joss Whedon on “Justice League”

The film Justice League had a rocky production history, requiring numerous rewrites and reshoots before its release. After being upfront about his disapproval of the original film, the original director, Zack Snyder, released his own director’s cut in 2021.

Replacement The movie’s stars have now chastised Joss Whedon for his behavior while filming reshoots.

In a tweet from 2020, actor Ray Fisher criticized Whedon’s “abusive” behavior of the cast and staff.

Joss Wheadon’s attitude of the Justice League cast and staff on set was heinous, abusive, and unprofessional, and it was utterly unacceptable.

Geoff Johns and Jon Berg helped him in a variety of ways.

Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020 Accountability>Entertainment

Other cast members, including Jason Momoa, have subsequently backed Fisher up.

Gal Gadot is the latest to join the chorus of critics, claiming that she was “shaking the trees” after feeling her career was “threatened.”

Gal Gadot’s Reaction to Joss Whedon

Whedon “sort of threatened my career and warned if I did something, he would make my career terrible,” Gadot stated on Israeli television channel N12 News of Whedon’s activities on set.

In a recent interview with Elle, she stated she took immediate action after being “shocked” by the way he spoke to her.

She stated, ” “As soon as it happened, I was shaking trees. And I must add, the Warner Brothers executives took care of it…. Returning to my sense of righteousness…you’re dizzy because you can’t believe what you’ve just heard.

“And if he says it to me, it’s safe to assume he says it to a lot of other people as well. I simply did what I felt compelled to do. And it was to inform others that that was not acceptable.” Gadot also admitted that she doesn’t know if the same incident would have happened if she had been a man, but that it’s now “water under the bridge.” When Fisher made his feelings about Whedon public, a source informed The Hollywood Reporter that Gadot and Whedon had fought about lines in the new version of the film that she didn’t want to say.

Her reps said at the time: “I had my disagreements with [Whedon], and This is a condensed version of the information.