What exactly is the ‘Sausage Castle’? Explanation of Mike Busey’s Strip Club from ‘Tiger King 2′

Tiger King 2 brings Netflix back to the bizarre world of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, for better or worse.

Following the success of the first season during lockdown, Netflix decided to cash in by producing five new episodes revisiting the show’s now-iconic characters and phenomenon.

While Exotic and Baskin remain major figures in the series (despite the latter’s refusal to appear in the sequel), the second season introduces even more bizarre people.

Mike Busey, for example, appears in the opening episode, “Beg Your Pardon,” where he displays his so-called “Sausage Castle.”

Everything you need to know about the self-proclaimed “King Of Rock N’ Roll Debauchery” and his party palace is right here.

Mike Busey, who is he?

Busey is the owner of Sausage Castle in Florida, which he describes as “America’s strangest home.”

There, he arranges sex parties, works with “Busey Babes,” and rents out rooms to those who want their sexual dreams fulfilled for a premium price.

In a 2015 interview with Vice, Busey revealed that he grew up in a trailer with an abusive father, that he was raised pious and attended a Christian college before rebelling and living the party lifestyle.

Busey remarked that the Sausage Castle helped him find his own family of like-minded individuals.

“I’ve known a lot of different ways of living and lifestyles growing up,” he added, “but the Sausage Castle has been the most consistent, stable thing.”

“It’s been going on for around 15 years.” Nothing in my life has ever lasted this long, not even a Christmas habit or a relationship.

“It’s one of the few locations where, amidst the absurdity of what I call my existence, I find some kind of sick, twisted serenity, inner joy, and calm.”

So, what exactly is the Sausage Castle?

