What Exactly Does Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album Cover Mean?

Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s much-anticipated new album, has finally here.

The Canadian rapper, whose actual name is Aubrey Graham, revealed new music in May 2020, but it was postponed from its planned January release date.

Drake’s album has finally been released, but the cover art has left some fans perplexed.

In a geometrical, geometric shape, the cover features emojis of 12 pregnant ladies with various skin tones.

Not only has the cover art perplexed some fans, but it has also spawned a slew of social media memes.

Nonetheless, it was created specifically for it by Damien Hirst, a world-renowned British artist.

There are a lot of speculations about what the Certified Lover Boy cover means, but neither Hirst nor Drake have confirmed what it really means.

So, what do you think the implications of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album cover are?

One idea revolves with the album’s title, implying that the image represents Drake’s virility.

My mother simply inquired as to Drake’s number of children before showing me the album cover. I had a good laugh.

September 3, 2021 — Favorite Uncle (@da real skido)

The album, however, contains numerous references to children, including discussions about Aubrey’s life as a father (he has a three-year-old son named Adonis) and how his child has changed him.

“Papi’s Home” is a song about a father reconnecting with his child.

He also stated in a recent interview that the album was his child, similar to how parents allude to having a “bun in the oven.”

“Album’s ready… album’s cooked, looking forward to bringing it to you,” he said on Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday radio show. There’s a certified Lover Boy on the way, and he’ll take care of anyone who gets in his way.”

The album was also published nine months after it was scheduled to be released, in January 2021, and coincided with Labor Day, fueling speculation that he is parenting his new record.

While children are at the heart of the album, others have spotted references to Hirst’s prior work in the cover, despite the fact that it is entirely made up of emojis.

Hirst has previously drawn inspiration from pregnant ladies, as well as varied hues in grid patterns.

Hirst unveiled a sculpture outside the Lever in 2005.