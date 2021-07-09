What Everyone Involved Has Said About THAT Scene Is Called ‘Basic Instinct.’

When Basic Instinct was released in 1992, it was a huge sensation, and one scene in particular has sparked debate ever since.

Sharon Stone has often stated that she was unaware that her nudity would appear on-screen in the scene in which killer Catherine Tramell crosses her legs and flashes an interrogation room while not wearing underpants.

Recently, director Paul Verhoeven refuted those assertions, explaining the origins of that sequence and why he chose to include it.

The leg-crossing moment in Basic Instinct is still being debated over 30 years after its release, so let’s take a look back at what people involved in the film have said about the now-famous scene.

Sharon Stone is a well-known actress (Catherine Tramell)

Over time, Stone has gotten more outspoken on the subject of this scene. In her book The Beauty of Living Twice, published in 2021, she expresses her position unequivocally. According to her, she was requested to take off her underwear because it was reflecting light, but she was assured her privates couldn’t be seen on camera.

“It didn’t matter anymore,” Stone said after watching the scene for the first time in a room full of agents and lawyers. Up there, it was just me and my pieces. I had to make some choices. I went to the projection booth, hit Paul in the face, walked away, got in my car, and dialed my lawyer.”

Stone discussed the scenario and the debates around it when accepting the Woman of the Year award at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards. She spoke extensively on stage about “the moment that would transform her life.”

Verhoeven, Paul (Director)

Verhoeven recently commented on the scenario, calling Stone’s account of events “impossible” in an interview with Variety. “She knew exactly what we were doing,” he explained. I told her it was inspired by a story about a woman I knew as a student who crossed her legs without panties at parties on a frequent basis. ‘Of course, that’s why I do it,’ she remarked when I told her we could see her vagina. Then there’s Sharon. This is a condensed version of the information.