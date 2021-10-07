What Emily VanCamp Has Said About Leaving ‘The Resident’

Emily VanCamp’s resignation from The Resident had been planned and known for some time, but nothing could have prepared viewers for her tearful goodbye.

VanCamp made her final appearance as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin in the medical drama in Season 5, Episode 3, titled “The Long and Winding Road,” and her narrative ended in a tragic way. VanCamp has spoken up on leaving The Resident after four years since the episode aired.

This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 3 of ‘The Resident.’

Nic gave birth to Georgina Grace Hawkins, her and Conrad’s (played by Matt Czuchry) daughter, in Season 4 of The Resident.

VanCamp did not appear in the Season 5 premiere or Episode 2 as Nic. She did, however, provide her voice to a phone conversation with her husband Conrad, who convinced her that he would be alright being at home alone with their kid while she was gone at a spa retreat.

After preview footage for Episode 2 showed the cops arriving at Conrad’s house to give tragic news, Resident fans knew things weren’t going to be easy.

Nic was injured in a vehicle accident on her way home in Episode 2, and regrettably, she did not survive her head injury in Episode 3.

VanCamp paid gratitude to her actors, producers, and writers, as well as her experience on The Resident, in an Instagram post that included a touching film put together by FOX of Nic’s final moments on the program.

VanCamp also paid homage to the nurses who were the inspiration for her portrayal. “Thank you so much for four beautiful years!” she wrote beside the video. I’m grateful for the friendships I’ve made, the tales I’ve been able to share, and the numerous lessons I’ve learned from my role as Nic Nevin on The Resident. Thank you to everyone that joined me and this lovely character on our adventure. Thank you to the most amazing cast and team I’ve ever seen on television; I already miss you. Working with our writers and producers over the last four years has been incredibly fulfilling, and I am grateful to you all. Thank you very much. This is a condensed version of the information.