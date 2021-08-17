What Dolly Parton Has Said About Appearing on ‘Grace and Frankie’

The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie’s seventh season are now available on Netflix, giving fans a sneak glimpse at what’s to come. There are only 12 shows left in 2022, and fans are hoping that one of them will star Dolly Parton.

The 75-year-old singer and actor appeared in the film 9 to 5 alongside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and fans are hoping that the trio will reunite on screen again four decades later.

Parton already has a history with Netflix thanks to the film Christmas on the Square and her show Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, so there’s a strong chance she’ll be able to appear. Here’s what the singer has said in interviews about whether or not she’ll be on the show.

Dolly Parton’s Comments on Grace and Frankie

Despite the fact that several outlets stated in February that Parton would appear in Season 7 of Grace and Frankie, she has yet to film her part.

She indicated he would “probably” do the show during an interview on British daytime talk show Lorraine, which sparked the rumor that she was set to feature on the Netflix show.

“I’ve been wanting to do Grace and Frankie for years…,” the country legend revealed.

We’ve been attempting to include me in some way. So, when it’s safe for us to conduct a production once they’re back, I’ll probably get around to it.”

This conversation took place in February of 2021. The show’s filming began in July and is expected to last until October. So far, there has been no formal confirmation from Netflix that Parton would appear in the remaining 12 episodes of Grace and Frankie’s final season.

That “probably” had changed into a “definitely” in a more recent interview. “This is their last year, their last season, so we’re finding out how they want to use me,” she stated on Watch What Happens Live in July 2021. But this year, I’m definitely going to be there.”

Reunion of Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda

Parton has previously stated that she and the show’s producers tried unsuccessfully to book her for a cameo appearance throughout the show’s run. This is a condensed version of the information.