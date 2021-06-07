What does this mean in the context of Scotland’s recent tier announcements?

The coronavirus tier system of restrictions has been updated, according to Nicola Sturgeon. This outlines who is at whatever level, what it means, and how people have reacted thus far.

– Start from the bottom.

Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles — as well as a number of “small, remote islands” – are included in this category.

Rather of adhering to a nationwide curfew, pubs and other hospitality establishments can close under their local licensing restrictions.

Weddings and funerals will have a maximum attendance of 200 people, rather than 100 at Level 1 and 50 at Level 2.

Indoors, people can gather in groups of up to four houses.

– First level

Highlands, Arcadia are among the tier’s members.