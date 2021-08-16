What Does the Word ‘Mammy’ Mean? After the backlash from “Rumors,” Lizzo slams a racist trope.

Following the premiere of her new track “Rumors” on Friday, Lizzo slammed trolls who called her a “mammy.”

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, the singer’s true name, uploaded a heartbreaking video over the weekend decrying the fatphobic and racist comments she received online.

The 33-year-old then made a TikTok to express her displeasure with being referred to as a “mammy” by others.

A mammy, according to Merriam-Webster, is a “Black woman serving as a nurse to white children, particularly in the southern United States.”

Lizzo posted a TikTok duet with a fan named Pablothedon, who talked about people accusing her of acting like a mammy.

“This is why I began the song with the line, ‘They don’t know I do it for the culture.’ These people are probably the same ones who get upset when I’m being hypersexual and the mammy archetype is actually desexualized. So it’s impossible for both to be true. Lizzo said, “Make it make sense.”

“I think people are really enraged to witness a happy, chubby Black woman making pop songs. I’m glad you’re upset because it makes me happy. But this doesn’t concern me because the Black church chastised Aretha Franklin when she came out, Whitney Houston was booed, and Beyonce was chastised early in her career.”

“So you know what, the type of music I make, I know I’m doing it to be great, to touch the world, and I don’t listen to any of these criticisms because I know the only person I’m serving is myself,” she continued.

“During slavery, the mammy stereotype was posed as proof that blacks—in this example, black women—were pleased, even happy, as slaves,” according to the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University. Her bright grin, hearty laugh, and obedient obedience were provided as proof of the institution’s alleged humanity.”

When the brand Aunt Jemima altered its name and logo, the stereotype was evaluated through a commercial lens.

