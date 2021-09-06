What Does the Box Office Performance of ‘Shang-Chi’ Mean for the MCU’s Future?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a new Marvel film that has been a surprise box office success. It is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to introduce a new superhero since Captain Marvel in 2019.

Simu Liu, who plays the title role, leads a predominantly Asian cast.

Shang-Chi, who has escaped his past and is living a pretty regular life in San Francisco, is the protagonist of the film.

His past, however, catches up with him and forces him to return to his roots, where he becomes inextricably linked to the ruthless 10 Rings Organization.

The success of the film may be more important than just making money, as it may influence how the franchise’s following films are distributed.

What is the box office gross for Shang-Chi?

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

[endif]–>img class=“imgPhoto” id=“i1885932” src=“https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1885932/shang-chi-press-still.jpg?w=400&h=400&e=93c34ea47a4e9a363fd7cbabccc15cf59&e=93c34ea47a4e9a363fd “Shang-Chi press still.” title=“Shang-Chi press still.” This is a condensed version of the information.