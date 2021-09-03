What Does ‘Shang- Chi’s’ Final Message About the Ten Rings Return Mean?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is only the beginning for the titular figure, and the film’s wicked organization is also only the beginning.

Shang-father, Chi’s Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), founded the Ten Rings centuries before the events of the film, and he has a lot of excellent fighters among his troops.

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was one of the people trained to kill at the Ten Rings’ mountain base, while his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) practiced on the sidelines.

Several members of the Ten Rings, including boss Wenwu and thugs Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and Death Dealer, fight Shang-Chi and his sister throughout the film (Andy Le).

Shang-Chi has seized possession of his Ten Rings by the end of the film, but it is his sister who determines what to do with the organization.

In a post-credit scene, Xialing assumes the top spot for herself and begins to restructure the organization while telling Shang-Chi that she’s going to tear everything down.

Before the facility is shown in its entirety, Xialing is shown urging her new lackeys to “go to work,” implying that both men and women are now allowed to train there.

Some of the ladies looked to be the Black Widow spies who were rescued at the end of Black Widow by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Then Marvel indicated that the “Ten Rings” would return, hinting that the characters would feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again (MCU).

Rather than the real Ten Rings that Shang-Chi received from his father, this title card most likely refers to the organization.

Given its ties to both Shang-Chi and Black Widow, the criminal organization is likely to become a future foe for the world’s most powerful heroes.

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is also forming a Dark Avengers team with John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, and Yelena.

Valentina may employ the Ten Rings to assist her in the future, and Xialing would be a great addition to the team.

In a future film, Xialing may try to pursue Shang-Chi, and she may succeed.