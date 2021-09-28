What Does Racketeering Mean, According to R. Kelly?

R. Kelly, an American R&B singer, was found guilty of sex trafficking on Monday after many allegations of misbehavior with young women and children.

Following a six-week trial, the 54-year-old singer was found guilty of all nine counts, including racketeering, on the second day of deliberations.

What Is Racketeering and How Does It Work?

Racketeering is a charge that is frequently associated with multi-person organized criminal activity.

Attorney G. Robert Blakey, a federal criminal law professor at Notre Dame University, told CNN in 2019 that it doesn’t refer to a single crime but rather “a manner of thinking about and prosecuting a number of offenses.”

Under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the term “racketeering” is used to denote a variety of acts (RICO).

The RICO chapter of Title 18 U.S.C.A. 1961 defines racketeering activities in Section 1961. Kidnapping, robbery, and drug dealing are examples of racketeering behavior, which are “chargeable under state law and punishable by imprisonment for more than one year,” according to the US Department of Justice.

The Organized Crime Control Act of 1970, which includes RICO under Title IX, was created by Congress with the goal of eradicating organized crime in the United States, according to the agency.

Racketeering charges are being pursued.

To prosecute a defendant under RICO, the government must show “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the defendant “directly or indirectly invested in, maintained an interest in, or participated in an enterprise, the activities of which affected interstate or foreign commerce” by committing “two or more acts that constitute a pattern of racketeering activity,” according to the department.

Any individual, partnership, corporation, organization, or other legal entity, as well as any union or group of individuals “connected in actuality but not a legal entity,” is considered a “enterprise.”

A “pattern of racketeering activity” is defined as at least two acts of racketeering activity done within ten years of each other.

In the R. Kelly case, what does this mean?

Prosecutors said in July 2019 that he “engaged in a racketeering enterprise that preyed upon women and girls who attended his concerts in order for the victims to be accessible to participate in illicit sexual behavior with him at a moment’s notice.”

Kelly was found guilty of “racketeering and multiple predicate actions” on Monday, including illegal intercourse with minors, sexual exploitation of minors, bribery, coercion, and other charges. This is a brief summary.