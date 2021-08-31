What Does It Mean to “Spark Joy”? Marie Kondo’s Method Is Definable.

Marie Kondo has earned a reputation for herself around the world as a result of her well-known KonMari approach.

For those unfamiliar with the KonMari technique, it consists of her fundamental ideas for decluttering and tidying your home. Her global bestselling books The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Spark Joy, and Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo all contain these teachings.

On August 31, Kondo’s newest endeavor, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, will be available on Netflix. She will use these concepts to assist folks who are having difficulty balancing work and family life.

The idea that you should only keep and make space for goods that “spark joy” is the most basic of the method’s rules.

This website chatted with two KonMari experts to learn more about “sparking joy” and how to recognize it.

What Exactly Is ‘Sparking Joy’?

“The ultimate objective of tidying is basically to learn to embrace everything that you have,” Marie Kondo says in the first episode of ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,’ speaking via her translator.

When it comes to decluttering, Kondo recommends gathering all of your belongings in one area so you can see how many you have, and then retaining just those that bring you joy.

In the presentation, she described it as feeling like your “cells are rising.”

She explains, “You feel it when you hug a pet or put on your favorite dress.” “It gives me a pleasant and happy feeling.”

Katrina Hassan, a KonMari Consultant at Spark Joy London, told This website that it’s a one-of-a-kind and personal experience.

“The concept of’spark delight’ can be a tough one to grasp at times. “What brings delight to one person may not provide joy to another,” she explained.

“Joy is a profoundly individual experience. My clients preserve things because just having them and seeing them in their homes brings them joy. They also maintain things because they are useful. As a result, while examining all of the goods that fill their home, people develop their own joy criteria or ‘joy spectrum.’”

This can emerge as a sense of calm, warmth, nostalgia, or enthusiasm for certain people. When others who work with Hassan get this sense, they often start telling her about the thing.

