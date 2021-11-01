What Does Donald Glover’s Season 3 Teaser Mean for ‘Atlanta’?

Atlanta Season 3 will premiere soon, and Donald Glover is building anticipation for the show by launching a mysterious new website.

He published a link to a new simple website on Halloween night that, when viewed at the right moment, displays visitors a teaser trailer for Atlanta’s third season.

Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield will all reprise their roles in the upcoming season, which will premiere on FX in 2022.

What did Donald Glover have to say about Season 3 of Atlanta?

Glover updated his Twitter account at 9:05 p.m. ET with a simple message saying “Happy Halloween,” followed by a link to an external website. Glover usually keeps his feed clean, and this is the only tweet that his 2.5 million followers can see right now.

Halloween greetings Donald Glover (@donaldglover) November 1, 2021 https://t.co/KCt26LMaAq When you go to Gilga.com and click on the link, you’ll be taken to a simple website that offers visitors a video teaser trailer for Atlanta Season 3 if they watch it between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

When you log in, the website displays your current location. Visitors who come outside of the given hours will only see a line of text that reads, “While under construction, Gilga is a “nite-site” Operational hours are 8pm-3am.” What occurs in Atlanta Season 3’s trailer? Fans who are able to see the trailer will see a minute-long teaser of unclear imagery leading up to the announcement of the release date.

There are shots of seemingly odd sites all around Europe. On the screen, viewers can see bridges, art projects, theatrical venues, ancient mansions, and hotels. The only sound we hear is a lady screaming “Do you have any idea what I’m talking about? Until the end of the world, that is.” When she repeats the line, her inflection shifts with each delivery.

Finally, we see Henry (Paper Boi) sitting at a table, peering into the camera. In an expensive-looking room, he wears a gold chain and a sweatshirt that says “FAKE.” He appears miserable. Two uniformed staff employees stand behind him, turning away and gaze directly at the gold walls.

Each of the locales seen in the trailer is assumed to be real. This is a condensed version of the information.