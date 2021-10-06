What did Sage Steele have to say about it? Because of Barack Obama’s remark, ESPN has removed the anchor.

Due to her provocative comments, ESPN has taken Sage Steele off the air.

The host is one of the channel’s most well-known SportsCenter anchors, but the 48-year-old will be absent from the screens for the next four days.

Steele took a leave of absence from ESPN after making a series of inflammatory statements on a podcast about former President Barack Obama’s racial background, sexism and how women journalists dress, and ESPN’s COVID-19 policy and vaccine mandate.

As a result, Steele will miss a week of her regular noon SportsCenter spot. This month, she was also fired as the host of the 2021 espnW: Women + Sports Summit.

On the podcast Uncut With Jay Cutler, the host made the remarks.

Here’s what she had to say:

On the racial background of former President Barack Obama:

Steele found it “fascinating” how the previous president chose “Black” on the census.

“‘Well, congratulations to the president,” I say. That’s how he rolls.’ I find that fascinating, especially because his Black father was never identified and he was reared by his white mother and grandmother, but hey, you do you. I’m going to do what I’m going to do.”

Concerning female journalists:

Steele said she turns down requests for mentorship from ambitious female hosts if they are dressed badly.

“I’m not saying you deserve the rude comments when you dress like that, but you know what you’re doing when you put that costume on,” Steele remarked. “Like, ladies are intelligent, so don’t act coy and blame everything on the guys.”

On ESPN’s vaccine mandate:

“I respect everyone’s decision. I truly believe that. “I’m not surprised it came to this degree, especially with Disney,” Steele added, “but to require it is sick, and it scares me in many ways.” I mean, a multinational corporation like that.”

Following Steele’s appearance on the program, ESPN stated that they are in talks with her.

“At ESPN, we value diversity of thought; communication and debate are what make this place great. That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies,” the outlet said in a statement, per Variety.

“We’re having direct conversations with Sage, and we’re keeping those conversations private.”

Steele also issued an apology. This is a condensed version of the information.