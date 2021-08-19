What Did Mike Richards, Host of “Jeopardy!” Say on the “Terribly Embarrassing” Podcast?

Mike Richards, the presenter of Jeopardy!, has apologized for making inappropriate remarks in a recently revealed podcast series.

Richards hosted The Randumb Show from 2013 to 2014, during which time he was accused of making a number of sexist and offensive statements.

He apologized for his past statements in a statement to The Ringer, calling it a “terribly awful moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity.”

While Richards has apologized, many people are left wondering what he said while hosting The Randumb Show podcast.

In his podcast, Mike Richards said what?

Richards acknowledged to The Ringer that the episodes in which his attempts to be “funny and provocative” were “not appropriate” have been removed.

Because of a modeling job she had at CES in 2014, he refers to his former assistant and co-host Beth Triffon as a “booth ho” and “booth slut” in a 2014 episode of The Randumb Show.

He appears to make various comments regarding women’s attractiveness throughout multiple episodes. Richards claims a picture of her friends in one-piece bikinis makes them “appear incredibly ugly and overweight” in another talk with Triffon.

When talking about Triffon’s height, he used the term “midget” to characterize her and actress Kristin Chenoweth.

When a general statement about huge noses is made in another episode, Richards responds, “Ixnay on the ose-nay.” She’s not one of those ew-Jays.”

Richards also made a joke about his assistant Triffon’s living situation, equating her apartment to that of Haiti. Richards asked, “Does Beth live, like, in Haiti?” during an episode in which she was discussing troubles in her flat. Isn’t that how it sounds? The stench of urine, the woman in a muumuu, the stray cats.”

While Richards was the executive producer of The Price is Right, The Randumb Show was frequently taped on the set. It included cast and crew members from the program, as well as notable visitors such as Chrissy Teigen and Nina Davuluri, the 2014 Miss America.

Mike Richards apologized, but what did he say?

Richards delivered a statement to The Ringer after his previous comments in his podcast were brought up. He apologized for his previous comments.

“It’s humbling to face a truly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity that dates back over a decade,” he said. This is a condensed version of the information.