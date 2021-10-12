What did Jon Gruden have to say about it? Coach of the Raiders resigns due to offensive emails.

Coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders resigned on Monday after homophobic, racist, and misogynistic texts surfaced.

The emails were sent in 2018, before he signed a 10-year, $100 million contract to coach the team.

Gruden declared on Twitter on Monday night, “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.” “I like the Raiders and don’t want to be a nuisance. Thank you to everyone of Raider Nation’s players, coaches, staff, and fans. I’m sorry if I offended anyone; it was never my intention.” The New York Times revealed on offensive emails Gruden made to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, during his stint as an ESPN analyst, prompting him to leave.

The instructor was found to utilize disparaging, misogynistic, and homophobic words frequently, according to the investigation.

The matter erupted on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen, Gruden used racial language to characterize NFL union director DeMaurice Smith.

The abusive emails were discovered as a result of a workplace misconduct inquiry against the Washington Football Team.

Gruden referred to openly homosexual Michael Sam as “a queer” in another email.

While trading images of topless women, Gruden referred to then-Vice President Joe Biden as a “nervous dumb pussy” in one email.

He also chastised player Eric Reid for kneeling during the national anthem, claiming that he should be sacked.

