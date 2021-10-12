What did Dave Chappelle have to say about it? Here’s Why the Comedian Is Getting in Trouble.

Dave Chappelle is no stranger to controversy, but the response to his new stand-up special The Closer has been particularly harsh. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, is said to have defended Chappelle after his statements, which included him declaring himself to be “team TERF.” The word TERF stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, and Chappelle defended J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, who has been accused of being transphobic, in his Netflix special.

Many others have spoken out against the comic, including Jaclyn Moore, the creator of Dear White People, and trans Twitter user Terra Field, who posted a lengthy thread on the matter that has now gone viral.

Field, a Netflix employee, has since been suspended, along with two others, for attempting to gatecrash a meeting.

The Washington Newsday dissects Chappelle’s remarks and the reaction to them.

In his Netflix special The Closer, Dave Chappelle said what?

Chappelle has received a lot of backlash for his remarks on the transgender community.

He announced himself to be “team TERF” during his Netflix show, saying that a trans woman’s genitalia is “not quite what it is.”

He stated, ” “Gender is an undeniable fact. To be on Earth, every individual in this room, every human on Earth, has to pass through the legs of a woman. This is a proven fact.” In The Closer, Chappelle told a long joke about a dispute he had with a lesbian, throughout which he referred to her as a male.

“If this is what being is about, I adore it,” he remarked at a preview of the new show, referring to attempts to have his special canceled.

Chappelle has previously targeted the trans community, stating in his debut Netflix special, Equanimity, that trans people “hate” him because of his remarks.

He’s also made jokes about R. Kelly’s abuse survivors on past shows.

What Has the Reaction Been to Dave Chappelle’s Special?

Many people have criticized Chappelle’s stand-up, including Jaclyn Moore, the creator of Dear White People.

Many of the folks I’ve worked with at Netflix I adore. Brilliant people and business leaders who have worked together and pushed for vital art… But, because “I’m not a’real’ lady,” I’ve been hurled into walls. I’ve had enough. This is a condensed version of the information.