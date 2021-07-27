What did DaBaby have to say about it? Rapper is chastised for homophobic remarks

DaBaby has been chastised for making homophobic remarks on stage at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival over the weekend.

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, a singer from Charlotte, North Carolina, has been chastised for making derogatory remarks against homosexual people and individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

The 29-year-old rapper is seen on video stating the following things at the show.

“Put your smartphone light in the air if you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of the other dreadful sexually transmitted diseases that will kill you in two or three weeks.”

“Ladies, if your p**** smells like water, turn on the light on your iPhone. Put your cellphone lights in the air, if you ain’t suckin’ a n**** d*** in the parking lot. ‘Keep it f****** real,’ says the narrator.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trinity K. Bonet was among those who chastised DaBaby, tweeting: “Hey @DaBaby,

Undetectable DaBaby = untrabnsmittable… U Equals U… that will educate you on at least one of your stupid a** remarks..”

Hasan Piker, a Twitch streamer, said, “dababy’s tossing out 90s period homophobia daBOOMER.”

After receiving tremendous backlash for his remarks, DaBaby responded with a series of 19 Instagram stories videos.

The rapper told his detractors to “shut the f*** up,” saying, “What I do in a live event is for the audience at the live show.” “It’ll never transfer correctly to someone staring at a five- or six-second clip on their phone from their god**** crib. It just doesn’t work that way.

“I’m talking about my boy that was at the front of stage left, where I leaped Ask him,” the rapper claimed, adding that there were LGBT fans present who appreciated the concert. The entire night he was recording, he got clips all over his s***. The entire night was spent on our backs.

"My son was in the front row with the crop top. In that forest, he's out there.