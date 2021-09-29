What did Bethenny Frankel have to say about it? A Star Has Been Charged With Making Transphobic Remarks.

After being accused of making transphobic statements on her podcast, Bethenny Frankel defended herself on Twitter.

The former Real Housewives of New York City actress, 50, provoked outrage on social media after making comments on her show Just B with Bethenny Frankel about a “someone with a penis, who identifies as a girl.”

“We have to delve into the fact that I did a Zoom for my daughter’s school and [had]the pronouns chat with each teacher, each parent, each child,” she said of her 11-year-old daughter Bryn.

“My daughter also says that everyone has to say their pronouns at school. My daughter, on the other hand, had no idea what hers were.”

According to Us Weekly, Frankel then told a story of a “person with a penis, who identifies as a girl,” who spent time at a summer camp in a dormitory with other girls.

“As a result, the other girls saw a penis,” the TV host explained. “They’re nine and ten years old, so their parents weren’t overjoyed… They might not desire that vision so soon because a penis frequently travels into a vagina.”

If she had a transgender child, Frankel said she would “want my child to attend to another camp where there were other kids in the same situation.”

“Not every scenario is designed to help someone succeed,” she explained. “I know parents who won’t send their kids to a particularly sporty school because they’re not jocks, and they’re setting their kids up to fail. It’s impossible to make every situation fit. The camp didn’t consider everything.”

The erstwhile daytime talk-show host went on to discuss inclusive bathrooms.

“What happens if a child isn’t ready to make a decision?” Frankel inquired. “Don’t a lot of college ladies go through a lesbian period before realizing they’re not?

“Maybe they’re going through something, maybe they want attention, maybe they’re going through a bad break-up. What is the age at which a person is certain of who they are? There has to be some gray area.”

She went on to say, “I’ve heard of circumstances where [people]unmake that decision.” “What does that mean for that camp? What does that mean for that bunk? Maybe a mother isn’t ready for her child to see a penis. This is a brief summary.