What Damian Lewis Has To Say About Leaving ‘Billions’ – and Whether He Will Return

With the departure of its co-lead, Billions Season 5 came to an end. Bobby Axelrod star Damian Lewis left the Showtime series after five years, with his character on the run due to a series of legal issues.

After taking control of all of his enterprises in the season finale, Corey Stoll has been promoted to a series regular role to replace Axe in the following season.

Despite the fact that Stoll’s character Mike Prince is Axe’s replacement on the show, many fans believe that no one can fill Lewis’ shoes. As a result, many fans are wondering if his character will ever return to the show.

Here’s what Damian Lewis had to say about leaving Homeland, as well as if he sees himself returning in the future.

What did Damian Lewis have to say when Billions ended?

The actor said in a New York Times article that his contract on the show was always for five seasons, and that he simply chose not to extend it when it expired. He also stated that his decision was unaffected by the death of his wife (actress Helen McCrory) earlier this year.

“It’s difficult to keep mining creatively for five years,” he remarked of portraying the same character. “I always simply figured that would be enough,” Lewis said of his five-year contract.

Lewis’ departure was partly motivated by his desire to spend more time in his London home, where he shot much of his role in Season 5 of Billions.

“Thank you @SHO Billions,” the actor tweeted after a five-month Twitter silence to say goodbye to the show. @briankoppelman @DavidLevien, thank you. It was an honor and a pleasure to play Axe for five seasons with some of the brightest, funniest, and most talented cast and crew I’ve ever worked with. The Billions family will be missed. Yes, there are some jobs that are more than just employment…. Love.”

Will Damian Lewis return to Billions in the future?

The actor did not rule out a return at some time in the future in the same New York Times interview, however fans should not hold their breath.

“There may be a possibility for me to return,” he told the newspaper. But, for the for being, Axe has been defeated.”

Brian Koppelman, who co-created Billions, also left the door open. This is a condensed version of the information.