What Critics Say About Regina King and Idris Elba’s Film “The Harder They Fall”

The reviews for Netflix’s latest genre-defying Western are in, and the majority of critics adore it.

Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and LaKeith Stanfield star as outlaws in the old West in The Harder They Fall, which has a primarily Black cast.

The Harder They Fall, which was written and directed by Jeymes Samuel for the first time, was also produced by Jay-Z and James Lassiter.

The film’s actors, cinematics, and, of course, the soundtrack have all been lauded, and Samuel has been praised with reviving a stale genre.

On Thursday night, the film opened at the BFI London Film Festival, and people in attendance were ready to offer their thoughts.

Here’s what The Harder They Fall’s critics had to say about it.

Empire

The Harder They Fall receives four stars from Whelan Barzey of the British film magazine Empire for being “wildly exciting.” He describes the film as “a snappy, lively, colorful corrective” to a genre that is typically “dominated by grizzled white guys both in front of and behind the camera.” Director Jeymes “The Bullitts” Samuel uses Quentin Tarantino’s techniques and style, but “finds some nifty licks of his own,” according to Barzey. Deadline Majors’ and Kong’s performances are praised by Valerie Complex of Deadline; Majors “radiates charm and is leading-man material,” while King is “scarily on pitch as an antagonist.” She adds that while the film isn’t flawless, it is “vicious, uncompromising, and has moments of levity to balance out the cruelty.” The Guardian is a British newspaper. Not everyone is as enthusiastic about the film as renowned film critics.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gives it three stars.

Everything in the film is “combat-ready and garishly coiled for bloodshed,” but he was disappointed by the ending, which he felt provided a “diminishing return” on all the violence.

IGN

Hanna Ines Flint of IGN praises the narrative writing and soundtrack.

“Not every shot fired is a bullet,” she says, “and it’s frequently employed to challenge assumptions of how a heated interaction could play out.”

She went on to say that the soundtrack, which includes reggae and afrobeat bangers as well as a new Jay-Z song, helps “reinforce the Black experience in a normally white-dominated genre.”

IGN gives the film a nine out of ten rating.

The End

The title of Robert Adele’s review in The Wrap read, “Star-Studded Black Western Isn’t Always Fully Loaded.”

There isn’t enough characterization within, despite the “style, daring, and marquee names.”

