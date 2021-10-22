What Critics Are Saying About Lana Del Rey’s New Album “Blue Banisters”

Lana Del Rey’s seventh album, Chemtrails above the Country Club, was released in March 2021 to critical acclaim.

Only seven months later, she returns with Blue Banisters, her eighth album, with the hopes of receiving a similar response.

Critics from all over the world have weighed in on the album, although it’s fair to say that the response has been a little more muted than that of its predecessor.

While others have expressed their skepticism over the subject matter, which incorporates elements of real life into her regular fare, her voice has once again been lauded.

Here are some of the reviews for Lana Del Rey’s new album, Blue Banisters.

The Reaction to Lana Del Rey’s Blue Banisters from the Critics

NME

In her four-star review for NME, Rhian Daly praised the singer for using music to respond to critics and confront the backlash she’s gotten over cultural appropriation and claims that her lyrics glorify domestic abuse.

Del Rey lately abandoned social media in favor of dulcet tones and piano-based tunes, as seen by her song “Black Bathing Suit.” Del Rey had also moved away from the folk origins she had explored in her previous two albums, according to Daly.

The Guardian is a British newspaper.

Meanwhile, The Guardian gave Blue Banisters three stars, implying that some of the content is outside of Del Rey’s customary focus.

Rachel Aroesti commended her audacity in certain songs, highlighting “Black Bathing Suit,” which takes aim at poor press coverage.

However, the reviewer points out that while some of the more mundane themes (such as Zoom calls) make Lana more sympathetic, they are odd additions to the Lana canon.

Pitchfork is a music publication. Pitchfork had a different perspective of Blue Banisters, giving it a 7.7 out of 10 rating.

Like the other critics, Sam Sodomsky focused on the aesthetic and content of “Black Bathing Suit,” praising how the more relevant lyrics about Target parking lots and Zoom calls give the album a more intimate feel, as if the listeners are in the studio with her.

Slant

Slant magazine’s Charles Lyons-Burt gave Blue Banisters four stars, stating that the album provides new insight into Del Rey’s inner world.

As a result of the pared-down arrangements and. This is a condensed version of the information.