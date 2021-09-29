What Critics Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Last Bond Film, “No Time to Die”

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond proved to be worth the wait for movie critics, as they’ve proclaimed No Time To Die is “audacious,” “relentless,” “satisfying,” and “emotional.”

Last night, the latest and most-anticipated edition of the iconic espionage franchise was finally unveiled, complete with a lavish premiere at London’s Albert Hall, which was attended by royalty.

While American audiences will have to wait until October 8 to see the film, those who have already seen it are giving everyone reason to be excited for No Time To Die, thanks to a slew of four and five-star reviews.

Craig’s quiet vulnerability, Cary Joji Fukunaga’s intricate direction, and Phoebe Waller-recognizable Bridge’s writing have all been lauded.

Here are some of the reviews for No Time To Die: Variety.

There’s No Time To Die, as Variety puts it. Casino Royale is Craig’s greatest Bond film since his debut in 2006. Craig’s portrayal is praised by reviewer Owen Gleiberman, who calls him a “invincible force who is also a human being with hidden flaws,” while Rami Malek’s acting as villain Lyutsifer Safin is also praised.

Glieberman describes the film as “the send-off he deserves” for Craig’s time in the role.

The Hollywood Reporter is a publication that covers the entertainment industry.

“There’s plenty here for die-hard Bond aficionados to savor,” according to David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter. He claims that Phoebe Waller-entry Bridge’s to the writing team is done with “enough class and delicacy that only those longing for the rampant bed-hopping and blatant sexual objectification of the Sean Connery years will feel robbed.”

Deadline

In their review of No Time To Die, Deadline says that “Bond is back with a vengeance.” Craig’s performance, according to Pete Hammond, brings “passion, power, and style” to the screen.

He also mentions that ladies in the film are more than just eye candy, praising Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch’s roles in particular.

Empire

Empire, a British film magazine, awards No Time To Die a four-star rating that is positive but not great. While the film has many serious moments and a grounded tone, there is still room for “Bondian silliness” like bionic eyes, nanobots, and magnets, according to John Nugent.

Fukunaga is able to “discover vulnerability in even the most invulnerable of heroes” and. This is a condensed version of the information.