What Chris Noth Has To Say About Allegations Of Sexual Assault.

Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who reported two claims from 2004 and 2015.

Noth was back in the spotlight after starring in the first episode of the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That.

Following the publication of these allegations, Noth issued a statement to numerous publications in which he disputed the allegations and questioned why they were being made public now.

Peloton has pulled down an ad depicting the Mr. Big actor since the allegations were made public, and the LAPD has yet to say whether they are investigating the claims.

Chris Noth’s response to the claims of sexual assault

Noth wrote to a number of publications, including Us Weekly, in a statement: “The allegations leveled against me by people I knew years, if not decades, ago are totally false. These stories could have been written 30 years ago or just a few days ago—no always means no, and I didn’t cross that line. The encounters were mutually beneficial. It’s tough not to be suspicious of the timing of these reports. I’m not sure why they’re appearing now, but one thing is certain: I did not abuse these women.” Noth admits to cheating on his wife Tara Lynn Wilson, whom he married in 2012, by claiming these interactions were consensual. Orion, 13, and Keats, 1, are the couple’s two children.

What charges did the two ladies level against Noth?

On December 16, The Hollywood Reporter published its article. Two women who go by the pseudonyms “Zoe” and “Lily” tell how they met Noth, were invited to his apartment, and had non-consensual sexual experiences with the star of The Good Wife.

“Zoe” alleges in the essay that she met Noth in 2004, when she was 22 and he was 49, when he brought her and a friend to his apartment building’s pool. She claims he assaulted her from behind when she ordered him to stop when he invited her to his place to return a book. She further claims that when she begged him to use a condom, he simply laughed at her.

“Lily,” on the other hand, met Noth when she was 25 years old in 2015. (and he was 60). She explains. This is a condensed version of the information.