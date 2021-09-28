What Chelsea Handler Had to Say About Her Boyfriend Jo Koy Making It Official on Instagram.

Chelsea Handler made a joke out of her public revelation about her new lover, Jo Koy.

She went viral after making her new partner’s Instagram official, then followed it up with a cheeky tweet addressing the huge news.

For a long time, the comedian and talk-show host had been linked to Koy, but now that she’s acknowledged their relationship, her admirers are eager to learn more about her new beau.

Who is Jo Koy, and where did he come from?

John Glenn Herbert Sr., an American stand-up comedian, goes by the stage name Jo Koy.

The 50-year-old comedian is a seasoned performer who has appeared on numerous talk shows and has a number of Netflix and Comedy Central comedy specials.

He was also a regular guest on Chelsea Lately, Handler’s E! talk show.

Koy is presently promoting his book Mixed Plate and, like Handler, is on the road playing around the United States.

