What Channing Tatum Had to Say About Dave Chappelle As The Controversy Grows.

Channing Tatum’s comments towards Dave Chappelle and the transgender community have sparked outrage on social media.

The actor appeared to back the comedian, whose Netflix special The Closer has been accused of ridiculing transgender people.

Chappelle’s comedy special, his final after a lucrative agreement with Netflix, has sparked outrage among the LGBTQ+ community, with some calling it “troubling and unfunny.”

Chappelle, on the other hand, has remained unfazed, openly declaring, “If this is what being canceled feels like, I love it.”

On Sunday, October 18, 2021, Tatum posted his thoughts on the matter on his Instagram Stories.

Channing Tatum’s Reaction to Dave Chappelle

Tatum uploaded a video of Chappelle speaking onstage with his own thoughts on the piece in a single Instagram Story.

“I understand that Dave is a very risky guy to talk about at the time,” Tatum wrote, acknowledging that he’s stepping out on a limb by mentioning him. I realize and despise the fact that his words have caused so much pain to so many people.” “Any human can injure someone (typically because they’re hurting), but any human can also heal and heal others,” he said. Back in the day, this small piece of jewelry helped me heal. That’s something I’ll never forget.” The “small item” Tatum is referring to is a link to a video titled “#SundayService courtesy of my brother Dave Chappelle” that was posted by D.L. Hughley. It shows Chappelle winning the renowned Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on stage at the Kennedy Center in 2019.

“I was a soft kid,” he adds in the video. I was a sensitive person who cried easily and shied away from fistfights. “Son, sometimes you have to be a lion so you can be the lamb you really are,” my mother used to say. The camera then went to his mother, who was mouthing along with him word for word. “I talk this s**t like a lion,” Chappelle continues. I have no fear of any of you. I’ll gab with the best of them when it comes to words, simply so I can relax and be myself.

“And it’s because of this that I adore my art form. This is a condensed version of the information.