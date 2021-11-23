What Causes Herpes to Spread? It’s possible that the same surgeon infected both new mothers who died of the virus.

Two moms in the United Kingdom who died of herpes may have been infected by the same surgeon, according to reports.

According to the BBC, both women had cesarean sections in 2018 from the same doctor. Their families were told there was no link between the two deaths, but they are now demanding an investigation.

According to the BBC, the East Kent Hospitals Trust reported that it was unable to determine the source of the illness and that the surgeon had no prior exposure to the virus.

Not only is maternal death uncommon in the United Kingdom, with just 191 fatalities of mothers within six weeks of giving birth recorded out of 2.1 million births between 2017 and 2019, but deaths from herpes are even rarer.

Herpes is a virus that is classified into two forms, according to WebMD: herpes type 1 (HSV-1) also known as oral herpes and herpes type 2 (HSV-2) also known as genital herpes.

HSV-1 infections killed both moms, Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32. Sampson had her cesarean section in May 2018 at Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, while Mulcahy had hers in July of the same year at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford. Neither of the women’s children were determined to be infected with the virus.

HSV-1 is a highly contagious illness that is ubiquitous and endemic over the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The majority of HSV-1 infections happen during childhood, and the virus remains dormant for the rest of one’s life.

This implies that oral herpes is typically asymptomatic, with blisters or ulcers that can reoccur after the initial infection, which is generally characterized by tingling, itching, or burning sensations around the mouth of the affected person.

According to the WHO, the most typical way for HSV-1 to spread is through mouth-to-mouth contact, because herpes infection is usually found in the mouth. HSV-1, like HSV-2, is primarily transmitted through sexual contact, however it can also be transmitted by genital to genital contact. Even though a sufferer’s skin looks to be completely clear, the disease might spread.

According to Johns Hopkins, one out of every six people in the United States is 14 years old. This is a condensed version of the information.