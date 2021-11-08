What Caused Travis Scott’s Misfortune? How a Concert Can Result in a Fatal Surge

Music fans and Texans are still hurting from last weekend’s events at Astroworld, where a deadly surge at the Travis Scott concert killed at least eight people and injured hundreds more.

On Friday night, a crowd of roughly 50,000 people rushed toward the stage during a performance by the rapper at Houston’s NRG Park stadium, causing a human crush.

Scott, 30, has previously been accused of instigating risky conduct at his gigs, and footage from the show on Friday appears to show the “Goosebumps” hitmaker ignoring crowd demands to stop the show.

Several circumstances, according to a crowd safety expert, can result in a catastrophic surge during large-scale concerts and events.

“I believe that all major events should have competent folks whose primary duty is to be inside a highly trained team of showstop professionals,” said Steve Allen of Crowd Safety, a U.K.-based firm that works on major events all over the world, to The Washington Newsday.

Allen added, “This team will be positioned in lofty areas to monitor the crowds and identify the embryonic phases of incidents [that lead to surges].”

Crushes and stampedes can be caused by “increasing crowd density, bottlenecks, everyone stumbling in the same spot, violent crowd collapse and, if the crowd gets back up, anyone in distress, and structural collapse,” according to Allen.

Allen explained that while “prevention” isn’t always possible in such situations, risk can be lowered.

“Prevention, in my opinion, is not possible; the risk will always exist; however, the risk can be reduced, and this tragedy will undoubtedly pave the way for future events to be safer, similar to how the Station Nightclub fire improved fire safety in venues across the United States, the Roskilde Festival incident sent shockwaves across Europe, and the Hillsborough tragedies.”

On February 20, 2003, the Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, caught fire. The fire claimed the lives of 100 people and injured 230 others.

On April 15, 1989, a tragic human crush occurred at Hillsborough Stadium during a soccer match in Sheffield, England, resulting in 97 deaths and 766 injured.

Roskilde is a town in Denmark. This is a condensed version of the information.