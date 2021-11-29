What Caused the Cancellation of ‘Lost In Space’?

The third season of Lost in Space will be published on Netflix on December 1st, bringing the series to a close.

The science-fiction show is a remake of the same-named 1965 series, and it chronicles the adventures of the Robinson family, which includes Maureen (Molly Parker), John (Toby Stephens), Will (Maxwell Jenkins), Judy (Taylor Russell), and Penny (Taylor Russell) (Mina Sundwall).

Despite the fact that the show only premiered in 2018, it is already on its way to its final journey into space, which raises an important question: why is it already over?

What Was the Reason for the Cancellation of Lost in Space?

Netflix announced in March 2020 that Lost in Space would be cancelled after its third season.

Lost in Space was praised for its visuals when it first premiered, but critics gave it a 68 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second season fared better, with an 85 percent reviewer score and an 84 percent audience score on the platform, but the show’s increased performance was not enough to keep it running past Season 3.

Showrunner Zack Estrin, who is also an executive producer on the series, said in a statement that ending the show after three seasons was always the intention.

He elaborated: “We’ve always thought about this story of The Robinsons as a trilogy from the start. A three-part epic family adventure with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and conclusion.

“It’s also worth noting that, given what these people go through just to survive each episode, Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot, if anyone deserves a breather before their next assignment, it’s them. Debbie the Chicken, of course.” Ted Biaselli, Netflix’s Director of Original Series, continued: “We can’t wait to watch more of The Robinson Family’s exploits and follow their journey to what will undoubtedly be an incredible conclusion.

“We’re especially grateful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns, and Jon Jashni for directing Lost in Space, which has provided viewers with a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the entire family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait to see where Season 3 will take our family audiences!”

