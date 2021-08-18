What Caused Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen’s Death?

Memories of a Murder: The Nilsen Tapes is the most recent true-crime documentary available on Netflix, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Dennis Nilsen’s recordings from his jail cell are featured in the documentary, in which he discusses his life and the heinous atrocities he perpetrated in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Nilsen murdered at least 12 young men and maybe many more at two addresses in North London between 1978 and 1983. After being convicted of six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, he was sentenced to life in prison in 1983 with the recommendation that he serve at least 25 years. Nilsen was one of a growing number of British offenders who had been given a life sentence, which meant he would never be released. Stephen Port, Christopher Halliwell, and Peter Sutcliffe were among the killers he joined.

Dennis Nilsen’s cause of death is unknown.

Dennis Nilsen passed away on May 12, 2018 at York Hospital. At the time of his death, he was 72 years old.

On May 10, 2018, Nilsen was brought to hospital with severe stomach symptoms while serving his life sentence in Her Majesty’s Prison Full Sutton.

He had a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm, which was repaired, but as a result of the stomach surgery, he developed a blood clot.

On May 12, 2018, Nilsen died two days later, after serving 34 years of his life sentence.

Nilsen died of pulmonary embolism and retroperitoneal hemorrhage, according to the post-mortem report.

In June 2018, he was cremated and his remains were returned to Mark Austin, his next of kin. According to a report in The New York Times, Nilsen told Austin that he wanted his ashes scattered “near the bottom of the garden” at his former home on Melrose Avenue, where he had burned the bodies of his victims. Austin said no to Nilsen’s request.

Austin stated, “I thought it was an insult.” “When the time comes, I’ll probably sprinkle his ashes in Fraserburgh’s sea.”

Dennis Nilsen, who was he?

Dennis Nilsen, a former civil servant from Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, murdered and mutilated several of his victims at Melrose Avenue and later Cranley Gardens in Muswell Hill, North London.

The bulk of his victims were gay men who were vulnerable. This is a condensed version of the information.