What Cardi B Has Said About Motherhood While Pregnant

Cardi B probably stole the show at the BET Awards on Sunday when she announced that she and husband Offset were expecting their second child.

The 28-year-old “WAP” rapper joined Offset’s Migos onstage to perform “Type S***,” but her provocative attire became the talk of the evening.

She performed in a rhinestone-encrusted black bodysuit with a transparent strip at the belly area that allowed her to show off her growing baby bump.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, also announced her pregnancy on Instagram while performing at the awards night.

“#2!” she captioned the photo, which showed the actress posing while a cast was being made of her stomach. She also tagged her spouse.

Indeed, this is the musician’s second kid, as she and Offset (actual name Kiari Cephus) already have a three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

And, since having Kulture, Cardi B has been open and honest with her fans about her experiences as a mother, posting a series of tweets and videos on social media.

She revealed to fans, for example, that no amount of guidance or reading could have prepared her for such a drastic change in her life, since she had to learn on the job.

“Moms constantly give advise like, ‘Oh, when you have a baby, things change, you will see, it’s not easy,” she told her fans, according to Vogue. That is correct. You just have to have a baby to see, no matter how many books you read (and I read a lot of books).

“I simply want to say that now, more than ever, I admire mothers. I have a distinct perspective on mothers, particularly those who are young and have little experience or money. I’m not sure how they’re going to do it.”