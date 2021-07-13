What Can We Expect From the Final Episode of ‘Loki’?

After a critically praised and fan-favorite first season, Disney+’s Loki comes to an end this week.

For the series, Tom Hiddleston was reborn as the Asgardian god Loki, which introduced comic book characters, shook up the MCU timeline, and included numerous Marvel Easter eggs.

According to reports, a second season is already in the works, so we might not see the Trickster God and his multiple incarnations of himself again.

On Wednesday, July 14, Episode 6 of Loki will premiere on Disney+, and here’s everything you need to know about the season finale.

In Episode 5, we left every ‘Loki’ character where we left them.

After conquering the cloud-being Alioth, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki headed off to an ominous castle in Loki Episode 5 “Journey into Mystery.”

The structure may be Castle Limbo, Castle Doom, or another iconic Marvel misdirect, according to Marvel aficionados.

After the original creators, the Time-Keepers, were revealed to be fakes, it is expected that this castle will store the mysteries of who is behind the enigmatic Time Variance Authority.

Sylvie and Loki aren’t the only ones who want to know what’s going on. Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) was last seen at TVA headquarters, pledging to discover out who is pulling the strings as well—but does she know more than she’s revealing?

Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) was heading back with a plan to burn the entire TVA to the ground after exchanging a bro-hug with Loki. This was a reference to Loki’s words from Episode 1, in which he stated his desire to burn the place down.

When Sylvie enchanted Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), her life was flipped upside down. It prompted B-15 to activate the TVA, and she is currently being kept captive by her old employers.

Kid Loki and Classic Loki, two new characters introduced in Episode 4, have conflicting fortunes. Both wished Loki and Sylvie good luck, but Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) came back to save them from Alioth. This implies that Kid Loki and Alligator Loki are still alive and well, and may appear in the series’ final episode.

What Impact Will the ‘Loki’ Finale Have on the MCU?

