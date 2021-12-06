What BTS’s Members Have To Say About Their Split As They Announce An Extended Break

While BTS fans are still reeling from the announcement that the band will be taking a “extended period of relaxation,” it has reignited speculation about when they will split up.

Fans discovered that each of the seven members of the “Dynamite” group had started individual Instagram accounts just hours after it was revealed on Monday that they would be taking a hiatus, with each star quickly amassing millions of followers.

The social media break might be a means for Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, and RM to stay in touch with their devoted fans, known as the ARMY, while they take a break from their BTS duties—or it could be the start of the end.

Although the notion of the group breaking up is presently inconceivable for the K-pop juggernaut’s legions of fans, it is a reality that they will have to face in the near future due to mandatory military service in the singers’ homeland of South Korea.

Currently, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are obligated to serve in the military of South Korea for approximately 21 months.

In a 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the singers considered the possibility of having to breakup to fulfill their obligations.

When asked about the possibility, Jin told Teen Vogue, “As a Korean, it’s natural, and someday, when duty calls, we’ll be ready to respond and do our best.”

“I don’t want to think about it at this point,” Jungkook said when asked if they’re scared about drifting apart when the time comes. “We’ve got a great thing going.” “We simply enjoy the ride,” RM said, reiterating that the stars want to enjoy the moment before facing the oncoming reality. Keep your focus on the now. And it is the best we can do.” South Korea enacted a bill at the end of 2020 that allowed the country’s best K-pop singers to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30 provided the culture minister recommended it.

Exemptions and referrals were generally reserved for classical artists and high-profile athletes prior to the law’s modification.

“A pop culture artist who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have considerably boosted the image,” according to the updated Military Service Act. This is a condensed version of the information.