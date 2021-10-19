What Billy Porter Has To Say About Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover

Last year, Harry Styles made history by becoming the first guy to grace the cover of Vogue magazine on his own.

The singer-songwriter, who was photographed by Tyler Mitchell, made headlines for her appearance on the December 2020 cover in a Gucci gown and a Wales Bonner kilted skirt.

The photographs sparked outrage on social media, with famous conservatives expressing their displeasure with the former One Direction star wearing a dress.

“Bring back strong men,” Candace Owens tweeted, while Ben Shapiro said, “Anyone who thinks this isn’t a reflection on manhood for men to wear floofy dresses is treating you like a full-on moron.”

Billy Porter, who has worn dresses on the red carpet and has become known for his gender flexible fashion choices, has now stated he was not a fan of the editorial decision almost a year later.

Porter made it clear in an interview with The Sunday Times that he was not “dragging” Styles, but was critical of Vogue’s decision to make him the magazine’s first male cover star in a dress.

"I really transformed the game," Porter, 52, said. "I, for one, have changed. The entire game. That is not ego; it is simply fact. I was the first to do it, and now everyone else is following suit." He went on to say that he believes the fashion world welcomed him only "because they had to." "I started the dialogue [about non-binary fashion], but Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white male, on the cover for the first time," Porter added. You'll be heading to him.