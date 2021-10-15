What Attracts Serial Killers, From ‘YOU’s’ Joe Goldberg to Ted Bundy?

YOU has grabbed audiences with its nail-biting plotline and dramatic plot twists since its Netflix launch in 2018.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely), a seemingly charming bookstore manager with a fondness for rare editions and baseball hats, is at the center of the plot.

However, as time passes, his mask peels away, revealing a psychopath with murderous inclinations who obsesses with women and murders anybody who gets in his way, including the ladies themselves when the fantasy is destroyed.

Joe and his new wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) move to the suburbs as they welcome their first child together in Season 3 of the hit program, which just debuted on Netflix.

Despite the fact that the transfer to Madre Although Linda first vows to change Joe’s (and Love’s) behavior (given that she, too, has a large body count), it quickly becomes clear that his urge to kill has not been prevented.

Despite Joe’s homicidal past and ferocious temperament, his charms have captivated many people.

Badgley has already stated his conflicting sentiments about his character’s romanticization. He responded to fans of the show who lusted after his character in a series of viral tweets. When one person wrote: “As Joe, @PennBadgley is shattering my heart again again. What is it about him that appeals to you?” “He is a murderer,” Badgley said in response to a tweet. A: He’s a serial killer. https://t.co/g2g4f3JvaF Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) (@PennBadgley) (@PennBadgley) (@Pen 9th of January, 2019 He also told Buzzfeed that he doesn’t think Joe deserves a happy ending or a happy resolution, explaining, “I don’t feel Joe deserves a happy conclusion or a positive resolution,” as he put it: “You can’t deceive yourself into thinking he just wants to be with the right person. Nobody is suitable for him!” In response to his question, “”Part of the oddity of the concept for me is exactly why we’re all watching: Why are we producing it?” he told InStyle, referring to fans’ adoration for the character on Twitter. What’s the secret of its success?” These are intriguing concerns that have something to do with our current socioeconomic situation.” Caroline Kepnes, author of the book series on which the show is based, spoke to Metro about the character’s popularity among fans.

