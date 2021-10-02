‘What Are We Doing to Our Children?’ says a father, referring to the ‘inappropriate’ outfits worn by toy dolls.

A father’s outrage over the costumes given to a series of popular toy dolls has sparked a big internet debate about whether young children should be exposed to such apparel.

The parent, who went by the moniker official.patrick.johnson on TikTok, chastised the costumes given to a succession of LOL Surprise! characters. He bought dolls for his daughter. The video can be seen here.

He starts the movie by showing viewers a series of “wholesome” Disney dolls based on characters from The Princess and the Frog and Frozen, which has been viewed 10.9 million times.

Johnson, who represents himself as a preacher on his page, says his daughter requested “LOL dolls,” which he consented to. He claims, however, that witnessing their clothes made him “upset.”

He then proceeds to hold up one of the LOL Surprise! dolls after discarding the Disney dolls. He bought dolls for his daughter.

A fishnet bodysuit, black shorts, and a black cropped top are worn by the doll.

Johnson says, “Look at these dolls they’re giving our babies.” “What are we doing here?” She’s all over it, and she’s wearing pantyhose.”

The irritated father goes on to say that he thought it was “maybe just that one” who was dressed in this manner, referring to the LOL Surprise! Doll was one of four that came in a set.

To his chagrin, all four of the toys were clothed in the same way.

“What are we doing to our kids, you guys?” As he displays another of the dolls to the camera, he can be heard lamenting.

Johnson claims that he ordered his daughter to “go fetch the clothes” that came with the doll set, only for her to return with a metallic bodice designed to cover the toy’s lingerie appearance.

As the video progresses, he says, “We have to be careful what we’re providing our children.”

His rage grows as he demonstrates how an accompanying baby doll that came with the set has been dressed similarly.

“How are we treating our children? “You have to be careful what you bring around our children,” the worried father warns once more.