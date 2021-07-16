What are the Rules of the Weird New Netflix Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’?

In one week, a group of Sexy Beasts will be available on Netflix for a dating game unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

The trailer’s premise and eye-catching prosthetics drew a lot of attention online. The purpose is to test the concept of attractiveness and determine if a group of singles can actually look past appearances to find their perfect match.

The candidates are given Hollywood-level prosthetics, which leads to dates between frequently mismatched creatures. In the new Netflix series Sexy Beasts, a dolphin dates a rhino, a rooster courted a deer, and an alien charmed a panda.

On Wednesday, July 21, the first six episodes will be available on the streaming site. Here’s a summary of the show’s structure.

What are the Sexy Beasts rules?

Each episode of Sexy Beasts will feature four different daters who will be transformed into an animal or fanciful creature by wearing unique character prosthetics.

One person is the chooser, looking for real love solely on the basis of personality. They have three prospective love matches to choose from, and they will each go on a real-world date with one of them. While the strange and fabulously dressed singletons date, the general population looks on in bemused wonderment.

After the dating process is completed, the picker selects one of the three candidates as their love match. Everyone’s true faces are exposed at this moment, and the picker may see the identities of both the person they chose and the people they missed out on.

The show is hosted by comedian Rob Delaney and boasts a group of vibrant, humorous, and likable participants.

Sexy Beasts’ beginnings

In 2014, the new Netflix show Sexy Beasts debuted as a British dating show on the BBC. The original series was created by Lion Television, and Netflix has commissioned them to make a new version for 2021.

Kristyan Mallet and his colleagues at KM Effects created the prosthetics for both editions of the show. Hundreds of films and television shows, including Mission: Impossible, Black Mirror, and Harry Potter, have featured his work.

Mallet is able to compare the two versions now that he has seen how far the show has progressed. “I think it’s incredibly unusual,” he stated of the new Netflix show. It’s. This is a condensed version of the information.