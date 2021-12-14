What Are the Names of the ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finalists?

Five contestants and three coaches are trying to win Season 21 of The Voice with the support of the public tonight.

In the first night of the two-night finale, all five surviving contestants performed two songs. Ariana Grande is the only coach that has no stake in the competition, as Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson each have two contestants left, while John Legend just has one.

As Season 21 of The Voice comes to a close, the finale will feature a large number of special guests.

Let’s take a peek at the potential The Voice 2021 winners.

14-year-old Hailey Mia

Mia, the youngest contender left in the competition, is hoping that coach Kelly Clarkson will be there to congratulate her at the finish.

Mia is from Clifton, New Jersey, and her entertainment career is only getting started at such a young age. She began the tournament as a member of Grande’s team until being stolen by Clarkson.

On the first half of the finals, she performed two songs by fellow adolescent singers: Olivia Rodgrigo’s “deja vu” and Billie Eilish’s “idontwant tobeyouanymore.”

Paris Winningham is a 32-year-old woman.

After tonight’s conclusion, Winningham will be hoping to be the winner. He sang “Ain’t Nobody” and “Me and Mrs. Jones” last night as a member of Team Blake.

He used to be a machinist in the Navy and worked in the engine room. He was honorably discharged from the military and now aspires to pursue a new career as the winner of The Voice.

Tom, a twenty-four-year-old woman, is twenty-six years old.

This sibling three of Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb will be looking to win the championship for their coach, Clarkson. After their father was stricken with a rare cancer, they created the trio in 2019 to spend more time as a family.

They were born and raised in Pettisville, Ohio, but now reside in South Bend, Indiana. On The Voice, the group wants to represent their hometown.

Jershika Maple is a 24-year-old woman.

Maple is Team Legend’s lone remaining representative, and she hopes to win Season 21 of The Voice to become one herself.

Maple, a former choir singer, now works part-time as a security guard and performs on the weekends and evenings. By winning The Voice, she hopes to be able to quit her day job.

