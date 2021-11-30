What Are the Differences Between Omicron and Delta Variant Symptoms?

Doctors say a new COVID-19 variation found in South Africa appears to induce symptoms that are distinct from those caused by the highly transmissible Delta form.

Since its identification, the B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed “Omicron” by the World Health Organization, has largely been reported among younger persons. Experts are currently trying to figure out why and how the variant differs from other COVID-19 strains.

While it may take weeks for health specialists to fully comprehend how the Omicron variation affects people and current immunizations, we do know a few things from studies so far.

The Delta version, first discovered in India in December 2020, had symptoms comparable to the Alpha variant, which was initially discovered in the UK.

People with COVID-19 caused by the Delta variation had headaches, sore throats, runny noses, and fevers, according to data from the Zoe COVID Symptom research in the United Kingdom. According to the BBC, however, loss of smell and taste is no longer among the top ten symptoms.

Other variants were discovered to induce more severe symptoms than the Delta version. Doctors in India reported symptoms like hearing loss and serious blood clots that led to gangrene in some patients. During their battle with the infection, several patients also reported gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal pain.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association, said the patients she began seeing around Nov. 18 had “minor” symptoms that were not the same as the Delta variant’s symptoms.

Many of her younger patients, according to the doctor, just complained of excessive exhaustion, physical aches, and pains, as well as a “scratchy throat.” There hasn’t been a single patient who has complained of a loss of flavor or scent.

Coetzee, on the other hand, cautioned that research is still in its early phases. The new variant’s impact on the elderly and others with underlying medical issues is still unknown. It’s also unknown how effective immunizations against the new strain will be. According to the Times Of India, the variant is six times more likely to spread than the Delta form, based on early analysis.