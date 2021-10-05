What Are the Benefits of Weighted Blankets, and Should You Get One?

Weighted blankets are a popular topic these days. Even Kourtney Kardashian has jumped on board, sharing a video on her Instagram account boasting about how hers improved her sleep. Continue reading to learn more about weighted blankets, their benefits, and where to buy them.

A weighted blanket differs from a regular blanket in that it is designed to be heavier in weight and delivers a type of therapy known as deep pressure stimulation to help you feel peaceful and relaxed. Weighted blankets come in a variety of styles, depending on the look and weight you desire, and they can be used outside of the bedroom as well – on a couch, a chair, or pretty much anywhere you want to unwind.

A weighted blanket may be beneficial if you suffer from anxiety or worry as a result of the weight of the world. Many people have difficulty sleeping because they are concerned or stressed about something, and this type of blanket can help them sleep better.

Weighted blankets work for both kids and adults in the same manner that babies are swaddled to make them feel safe and comfortable. Because of the comfort that a weighted blanket may provide, many people believe that they can sleep much faster and easily.

Deep pressure stimulation is claimed to cause the body to create serotonin, a hormone that can improve mood, as well as melatonin, a hormone that can help you sleep better.

While many people have praised the effectiveness of weighted blankets, it is important to highlight that they should not be used to treat major sleep issues. It’s still preferable to speak with a medical professional who can analyze your case and provide the best treatments and solutions for you.

Whether you’d like to learn more about weighted blankets and discover if they’re right for you, here are three places where you can order them and have them delivered right to your door.

The weighted insert distributes the weight equally throughout your body, giving you the impression of serenity that so many people speak about.