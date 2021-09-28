What Are the Advantages of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Non-Monogamous Marriage?

Will Smith has admitted that he and his wife are married in an open relationship.

Though it was previously assumed that Pinkett Smith had been unfaithful following the news of her “entanglement” with August Alsina, Smith stated in a GQ interview that the couple is not monogamous.

While their relationship began as a monogamous one, they chose to branch out after discovering that their marriage was no longer functioning.

“Jada was never a believer in traditional marriage,” he explained. “Jada had members of her family who had an unusual relationship. As a result, she grew up in a totally different way than I did.

“And throughout the most of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, rather than thinking of monogamy as the sole kind of marital perfection.”

The 53-year-old actor added that while open marriages aren’t for everyone, it has provided him and his wife with “trust and freedom.”

“Everyone must forge their own path. And marriage can’t be a jail for us… But the experiences that we’ve had, the freedoms that we’ve given each other, and the unwavering support that we’ve given each other, to me, is the ultimate definition of love.”

What Is the Definition of an Open Marriage?

Non-monogamous or open marriages and relationships, for those unfamiliar, usually enable individuals involved to have other sexual partners.

Julia Kotziamani is a relationship, sex, and love coach who is currently in a long-term non-monogamous relationship. “Non-monogamy is an umbrella term for all scenarios in which people have more than one sexual or romantic partner,” she told this website.

“These dynamics might be static and last a long time, or they can change at different moments in a marriage or long-term relationship, such as when one of the partners is pregnant. For some couples, this is an ongoing discussion; for others, a set of predetermined norms is established ahead of time.”

Consent and communication are the main factors that distinguish these from instances of cheating or extramarital affairs, according to Tina Wilson, relationship expert and founder of dating app Wingman: “Expectations have been set between the couple before entering into the marriage, and both have agreed.”

“There are no secrets or hidden agendas when it comes to other partners; everything is out in the open, and while each couple will likely have their own set of ground rules, it’s straightforward.

“Cheating and affairs are two words that come to mind when I think about cheating. This is a condensed version of the information.