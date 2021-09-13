What Are Some of the Most Popular House Plants?

With only a few of easy-to-care-for house plants, tens of thousands of American homes have brought splashes of color and shine to their interior spaces.

Most common house plants are thought to help relieve stress, raise mood, and promote mental well-being, in addition to looking wonderful.

In fact, according to a NASA study, a few common house plants may even eliminate hazardous toxic compounds from the air by absorbing them into their leaves, roots, and soil through a process known as phytoremediation.

Here, we’ll look at the most common houseplants and how to keep them alive for as long as possible.

Orchid of the Moth

Phalaenopsis is the scientific name for this plant.

The moth orchid has brilliantly colorful, long-lasting blossoms that are believed to look like butterflies or moths.

The orchid is available in a range of colors, including white, purple, pink, salmon, and yellow, and is a simple way to add color to your house while also being surprisingly easy to care for.

Tovah Martin, houseplant expert and author of The Unexpected Houseplant, says, “Available in any supermarket and amazingly durable as well as extremely glam, this orchid holds its moth-like blossoms fluttering on long stalks for months.” “When phalaenopsis orchids bloom, gardeners like to brag about their accomplishment, but it’s actually quite simple to encourage them to develop blooming spikes—no particular green thumb required.”

Tongue of the Mother-in-Law

Sansevieria trifasciata is the scientific name for this plant.

This robust yellow-tipped succulent can reach a height of over 2 meters (nearly 6 feet). This plant thrives in arid settings and prefers not to be overwatered, so there’s minimal chance of neglecting it.

Dr. Bill Wolverton, author of Eco-Friendly Houseplants and former NASA researcher and scientist, tells This website that the snake plant is easy to maintain, tolerates a lot of neglect, and resists insects. “For these reasons, they should always be included in any houseplant mix.”

According to Gardening Know How, these plants “may be ignored for weeks at a time and yet seem fresh,” thanks to their strappy leaves and architectural design.

Aloe Vera is a type of aloe that has been used

Aloe barbadensis is the scientific name for this plant.

Even a novice gardener will find the aloe vera plant simple to care for at home. The succulent is even thought to aid in the removal of formaldehyde and benzene from the air.

It also has excellent herbal therapeutic properties. This is a condensed version of the information.