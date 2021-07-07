What Are Poppers, Exactly? As the FDA reports a spike in deaths, the risks and side effects are explained.

After noticing an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers not to use alkyl nitrites medicines, also known as poppers.

The medications are linked to “severe hazards,” including death, according to the FDA. People reported severe headaches, dizziness, body temperature spikes, breathing problems, significant decreases in blood pressure, blood oxygen issues, and brain death after inhaling or ingesting the medications, according to the FDA. The number of cases reported was not specified in the advice.

What you need to know about poppers and the FDA warning is outlined here.

What Are Poppers, Exactly?

Alkyl nitrites are referred to as “poppers” in slang. These medications are supplied in liquid form in 10 to 40 milliliter bottles that resemble energy shots. They’re frequently sold as nail polish removers or cleaning solutions.

Their name comes from the motion of popping open glass capsules, which has been used to treat persons suffering from chest symptoms caused by angina.

Poppers, which have a strong solvent odor, are usually taken by sniffing them. They could do it right out of the bottle, or they might soak absorbent material in it and sniff it. Poppers aren’t usually drunk since they cause the body to absorb substances more quickly, which can increase the risk of taking them.

Poppers boost blood flow, making a person feel euphoric and giving the sense of a rush in the head. The high is usually only a few minutes long.

Some people take them before intercourse because they can increase sex drive, make skin more sensitive, and relax the anus and vagina. Poppers are therefore frequently connected with gay culture.

While some claim that poppers increase the intensity of their erections and orgasms, others claim the opposite.

Feeling queasy, becoming clumsy, nosebleeds, migraines, and chest pains are all common side effects of poppers.

Poppers are offered online and at adult novelty stores under the names “Jungle Juice,” “Extreme Formula,” “HardWare,” “Quick Silver,” “Super RUSH,” “Super RUSH Nail Polish Remover,” and “Premium Ironhorse,” according to the FDA.

What Has the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Said About Poppers?

The FDA issued an alert on June 24 telling consumers not to buy or take poppers because they are dangerous. This is a condensed version of the information.