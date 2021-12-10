What are N95 and KN95 Masks, and How Do I Avoid Fake N95 and KN95 Masks?

Despite the fact that more than half of the US population has been properly vaccinated, COVID-19 positive cases have not decreased as projected. As arrangements for booster injections are being put in place, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all employees, students, and teachers to continue to mask up regardless of vaccination status.

Masks that have been approved by the government for use indoors could provide the best protection possible by blocking particles down to the micron level. These masks are also readily available in N95 and KN95 versions. They have modest differences in terms of norms and regulations, but they are said to provide 95% protection against airborne particles.

N95 masks are made in accordance with US standards and are approved and regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) (NIOSH).

These masks are made up of several layers of propylene and are believed to protect against airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns by 95 percent. N95 masks are often worn over the face, with adjustable straps forming a protective seal around the nose and mouth.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KN95 masks for emergency usage, and they comply with Asian requirements. Before they hit the shelves, these masks go through a series of tests and are supposed to provide 95 percent particulate matter protection.

Both the N95 and the KN95 masks offer comparable features, such as an 85-liter-per-minute flow rate, although they differ slightly in terms of breathability standards. In comparison to KN95 masks, N95 masks offer somewhat superior breathability with reduced inhalation and exhalation resistance, according to a detailed fact sheet from 3M.

KN95 masks must meet both Asian and FDA standards. Fit-tests fall under this category, as they have a lower likelihood of being incorrect. Both, on the other hand, are certified for use in public indoor situations and provide optimum protection. However, it’s worth noting that they’re not intended for use in oil-based situations.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance you’ll come across a fake mask. At the start of 2021, the Department of Homeland Security seized an estimated 11 million bogus N95 masks, with the safety of medical personnel, first responders, and the general public in mind.

According to the CDC, there are a few easy ways to be sure you’re buying masks that will protect you:

According to the CDC, there are a few easy ways to be sure you're buying masks that will protect you:

We came upon a website called WellBefore that goes above and above. To confirm the authenticity and quality, they arrange for third-party lab examinations.