What Are Lavender’s Health Benefits? It Soothes the Soul in 5 Ways.

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), also known as English lavender, common lavender, and French lavender, is a fragrant flowering plant with aromatic leaves that is easy to grow.

Its name derives from the Latin verb “lavare,” which means “to wash,” and it is native to the Mediterranean region, including France, Spain, and Italy.

Lavender was once used as a bath additive in Rome, and it is now a common ingredient in a wide variety of soaps.

Lavender products are available in a variety of forms, including essential oils (plant extracts), creams, lotions, fragrances, and other cosmetics.

But, in addition to its purifying properties and pleasant aroma, some studies have revealed that lavender may help with a variety of medical ailments.

Why Is Lavender Smell So Calming?

Aromatherapy typically uses lavender in the form of fragrant oils. But what is it about the scent of lavender that makes it seem so relaxing and therapeutic? Dr. Michael T. Murray, scientific consultant for the United States Organic & Natural Health Association, emphasized to The Washington Newsday that fragrance (the cornerstone of aromatherapy) is influenced by chemical composition. “Lavender’s distinctive volatile oils excite the olfactory nerve, which is then processed by the limbic system. This part of the brain controls both our emotions and our survival instincts.

“Lavender’s chemicals induce sensations of calm and relaxation in the end.” These effects have been proven in scientific research, which have demonstrated lavender oil aromatherapy to enhance anxiety, sleep quality, and mood. These are minor impacts, but they do work,” he continued.

Murray noted that the benefits of lavender oil in aromatherapy are becoming more widely known, as evidenced by multiple double-blind clinical trials. Lavender is also used in nutritional supplements as a result of its popularity. While there is evidence that taking lavender by mouth has similar advantages, he stressed the importance of using the right quantity.

While several studies on the effects of lavender on various health conditions have been conducted, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States warns that there is still a lack of research to make definitive conclusions about the plant’s effectiveness.

With that in mind, let’s take a deeper look. This is a condensed version of the information.