What are ‘Elite Short Stories’ on Netflix?

Season four of Netflix’s Spanish drama Elite is finally here, after more than a year of anticipation. There are four special episodes available for fans to see ahead of the show’s premiere on Friday. This week, episodes will show every day from today (Monday, June 14) until Thursday. Everything you need to know about Elite: Short Stories may be found on this webpage.

What is Netflix’s Elite: Short Stories?

Netflix’s Elite: Short Stories serves two aims.

Fans of the first three seasons will be satisfied with the four episodes, as many of the show’s beloved characters moved on with their lives and away from Las Encinas at the end of season three.

Manu Rios, Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi, and Pol Granch will star as Las Encinas pupils Patrick, Ari, Mencia, and Phillippe, respectively, in Elite: Short Stories.

Lu (Dana Paola) killed Cayetana’s (Georgina Amorós) boyfriend Polo (Lvaro Rico) in season three of Elite, and the pupils of Las Encinas tainted the investigation by leaving their fingerprints at the crime scene.

Lu was eventually acquitted of murder, and Polo’s death was declared a suicide.

Sam (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), and Rebe (Claudia Salas) all returned for another year at Las Encinas at the end of Elite season three.

Cayetana was also seen working as a janitor in the school as the class bell rang in the closing shot.

The short stories are a standalone edition, not a spin-off from the third series, letting fans to see what their favorite characters were up to over the summer and leading into the next season.

Guzmán, Caye, and Rebe (Episode 1)

The first episode follows Guzmán, Caye, and Rebe. It debuted on Netflix worldwide today (June 14).

The 40-minute episode, split into three parts, sees Guzman, Caye, and Rebe experience a bad high on magic mushrooms.

Rebe has moved house and her mother has promised them a fresh start but that quickly appears not to be the case when a huge amount of cocaine is found inside the home.

Also in the episode, viewers will get a real insight into how good a liar Caye is, which may make things very interesting for season four.

