What Anthony Fauci Has To Say About The COVID Variant Nu B.1.1.529.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has suggested that flights from southern Africa to the United States be stopped as a precaution against the new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.529.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against acting too quickly, the European Union and the United Kingdom have moved to strengthen border restrictions for persons traveling from southern Africa where the disease variety has been found.

President Joe Biden’s senior medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN that US scientists would speak with their South African counterparts about the variation that has aroused concern about its transmissibility.

“There is always the prospect of doing what the United Kingdom has done,” Fauci told CNN on Friday, referring to a ban on travel from South Africa and “associated nations.”

“That’s certainly something you consider and prepare for,” Fauci said. “You’re prepared to do whatever it takes to protect the American public.”

“However, you must ensure that there is a foundation for doing so,” he continued.

This story is still unfolding.